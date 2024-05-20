MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. 9,519,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,530,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

