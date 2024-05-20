MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,980. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

