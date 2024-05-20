Imperial Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,632 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,344 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 253,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,233. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

