Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) PT Raised to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 184.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OLMA traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,352. The company has a market cap of $550.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.10. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

