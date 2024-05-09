1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,066. The company has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,980.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,980.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $26,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,182. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Report on 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.