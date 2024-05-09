Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $30.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REYN. Barclays upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

REYN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 681,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,797. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

