Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.80. 753,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 91,688 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

