E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,509 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 946,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,640. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.