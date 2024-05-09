NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $4,599,378.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NVR traded up $95.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7,670.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7,750.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,079.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

