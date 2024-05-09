Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $95.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7,670.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,750.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,079.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 24.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

