Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 737 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

MPWR stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $708.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

