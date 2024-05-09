Dwight Eric Smith Purchases 500 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Dwight Eric Smith purchased 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $14,075.00.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

