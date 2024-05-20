UBS Group AG Has $315.76 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,743,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $315,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,745,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock remained flat at $57.39 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 795,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,339. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.