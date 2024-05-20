PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $59.28 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $59,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.75. The stock had a trading volume of 656,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

