KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,116 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 5.2% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $81,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in KE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in KE by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in KE by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 9,642,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,639. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

