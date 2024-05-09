Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.71. 3,901,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

