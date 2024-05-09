Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $757,000 Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. 402,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

