248,790 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in Euronav by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 463,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 294,844 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 467,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,406. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Euronav NV has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

