Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 498,300 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.44% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. 9,456,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,176. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.61%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.