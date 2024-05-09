Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $6.18 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 131,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MMYT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 936,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,918. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 162.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

