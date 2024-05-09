Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,919,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 78,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $236.13. 1,615,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

