Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 42,000 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

ANSYS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.25. The stock had a trading volume of 196,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,606. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.