Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 100,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,321 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,925,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55,885.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA stock remained flat at $24.99 on Thursday. 487,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,693. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

