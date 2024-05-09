Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 5.9 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 150,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

