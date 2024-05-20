MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,079 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $57.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. 346,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

