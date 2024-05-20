BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

PSX traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

