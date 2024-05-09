Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 582,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36,723 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 883,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4,213.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,619,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

