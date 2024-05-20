BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $3.02 Million in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.70. 1,024,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,330. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

