MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

HD stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.11. 828,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.