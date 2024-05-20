Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 142,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

