Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 101,430 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,430 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises about 2.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.71% of Zai Lab worth $46,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,288 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 822,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 454,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508 over the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 3,671,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,174. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

