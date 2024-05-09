Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.30.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 929,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,198. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

