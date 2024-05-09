Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

SNDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 360,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,368. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

