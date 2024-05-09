Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$58.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Sprott alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SII

Sprott Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE SII traded up C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$38.43 and a 1 year high of C$58.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.