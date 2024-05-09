Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.08.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

SU stock traded up C$1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$55.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.