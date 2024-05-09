Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.50.

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,464. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

