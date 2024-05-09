NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NV5 Global updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.110 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Up 1.8 %

NV5 Global stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.65. 65,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $88.56 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.