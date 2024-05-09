Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE: AP.UN):

  • 5/3/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/2/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.75 to C$21.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/2/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.25 to C$19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/2/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.25 to C$18.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/24/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/24/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00.
  • 3/13/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.25.
  • 3/13/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00.
  • 3/12/2024 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.25 to C$21.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

AP.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$23.33.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

