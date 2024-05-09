Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of VERV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,203. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $532.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

