National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.37-4-43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 42,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,045. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

