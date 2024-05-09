Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.60

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Seele-N has a market cap of $482,287.59 and approximately $29.60 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002061 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $80.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

