Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 616 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.61. 351,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,331. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.70%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

