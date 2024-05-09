Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Announces Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,972,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

