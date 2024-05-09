Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Announces Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
Pan American Silver stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,972,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on PAAS
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What are earnings reports?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.