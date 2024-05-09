Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$242.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$229.74. 128,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,861. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The firm has a market cap of C$40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$223.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$213.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

