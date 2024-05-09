goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$208.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

GSY stock traded down C$10.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$180.33. The company had a trading volume of 78,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,178. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$100.03 and a 52 week high of C$192.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$168.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

