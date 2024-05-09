iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.64

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.64 and last traded at $123.63, with a volume of 58017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
