iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.64

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.64 and last traded at $123.63, with a volume of 58017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $61,160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

