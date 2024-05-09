Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.19. 469,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

