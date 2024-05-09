Concordium Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.07 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $37.07 million and approximately $840,396.79 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,105,239,631 coins and its circulating supply is 9,374,942,801 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

