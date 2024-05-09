Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIFree Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VTI traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $257.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,809. The company has a market capitalization of $385.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average of $240.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

