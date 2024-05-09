Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 873,269 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after acquiring an additional 732,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 580,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.18.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

